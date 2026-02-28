Home

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs SL in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 LIVE: Pakistan are in a 'do-or-die' contest with a clear task to defeat co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday by a massive margin if they hope to reach the semifinals.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) and head coach Mike Hesson at a training session in Pallekele. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan have been given a big lifeline in their bid to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand fumbled badly in their last match to lose to England by six wickets on Friday night to leave the door open for Pakistan to sneak through. Pakistan now face co-hosts Sri Lanka in a ‘must-win’ Group 2 match of Super 8 at the Pallekele International Stadium as they aim to book a semifinal berth.

Salman Ali Agha’s side need to beat Sri Lanka by at least 61 runs or chase down any target set by Dasun Shanaka’s team in 13.1 overs or less to pip the Black Caps for a spot in the semifinals. England have already booked their berth in the semi-finals with three wins in three games in Super 8 stages.

“There is enough capability in Pakistan that they not only reach the semi-final but also do very well. And as you said, it is hanging by a thread – now that is not in our control. We are just watching our match and hopefully will do well in that,” Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Friday.

Pakistan’s first match in Super 8 stages against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo last week while they lost their second match to England by two wickets and only have 1 point from 2 matches so far. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the race to reach the semifinals with back-to-back losses against New Zealand and England and are only playing for pride of the nation.

This will be the sixth time that Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing off in men’s T20 World Cup with both sides winning two matches each. Sri Lanka won the most recent such encounter by 16 runs in 2012 T20 World Cup. In overall head-to-head record in T20I matches, Pakistan have the edge with 17 wins as compared to 12 by the Lankans.

Pakistan sharpening the iron before their crucial Super 8 match-up with Sri Lanka #T20WorldCup broadcast details https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/ESlTtxGtOu — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50…

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 will take place on Saturday, February 28.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 LIVE on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

