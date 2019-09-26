Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has recently been given two important portfolio’s — one he is the head coach and also the chief selector. After Pakistan’s dismal show in the recently concluded World Cup, steps are being taken to revive Pakistan cricket. With the Sri Lanka series around the corner, Misbah was addressing the press when a reporter asked him about the ‘tuk-tuk’ (slow-paced) batting. The question from the reporter did not go down well with Misbah who came up with a cheeky reply to smartly burn down the reporter. The 45-year old sarcastically suggested the reporter that either he doesn’t have a car or he’s keen on getting the coach angry.

Here is the video:

Misbah didn’t choose the thug life, the thug life chose him. pic.twitter.com/kJPjbk3eXg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 25, 2019

The series against Sri Lanka would be Pakistan’s first assignment since the World Cup debacle. Pakistan as a cricketing nation would be excited as this will be the first major international series to be played in their spoil since the unprecedented 2009 attacks on the Lankan players which shook cricket.

There was a lot of uncertainty over the series after 10 top Sri Lankan cricketers backed out due to security concerns. Finally, a second-string Lankan side reached Pakistan on Wednesday for a 3-match ODI series followed by 3 T20Is which will begin on Friday (27th September).

📸 Arrival of Sri Lanka team at Karachi for ODI & T20I series against Pakistan! #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/FinGhRt3bX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 24, 2019

In the absence of the big names, Lahiru Thirimanne will be leading the Lankans in the ODIs while Dasun Shanaka will be captaining the side in the T20Is. It will be a great opportunity for young Lankan players to make a name for themselves in the series.