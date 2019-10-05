Pakistan’s latest speed sensation Mohammad Hasnain announced his arrival at the biggest stage in style as he became the youngest bowler to pick up a hat-trick in T20 internationals on Saturday. During the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, Hasnain bowled with a lot of fire and pace to script his name into the history books as recorded a fabulous achievement in front of the passionate Pakistan fans. At the age of 19 years and 183 days, Hasnain has become the youngest ever cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick.

The Hyderabad-born speedster also became the second-ever Pakistan cricketer to complete a hat-trick in cricket’s shortest version. Faheem Ashraf was the first Pakistan player to achieve the landmark. Interestingly, Ashraf also picked up his hat-trick against the same opponents Sri Lanka in 2017.

Hasnain picked up the wickets of – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya to register his name in the history books of cricket. What was more surprising was, Hasnain’s incredible feat was split across two overs, two spells. It also took time for everyone (teammates) including Hasnain himself to realise about the achievement.

Mohammad Hasnain took a hat-trick in just his second T20I – split across two overs, two spells.

15.6

18.1

18.2#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/1uw7U12qXH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 5, 2019



