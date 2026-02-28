Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Pallekele weather update: Will RAIN end slim hopes of Salman Ali Agha’s side

Home

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Pallekele weather update: Will RAIN end slim hopes of Salman Ali Aghas side

Pakistan cricket team cannot afford their last Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka to be washed out due to rain in Pallekele if they hope to reach the semifinal.

Pakistan will hope there is no rain in Pallekele in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 8: Pakistan cricket team are facing Sri Lanka in a ‘do-or-die’ Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. Not only do Pakistan have to win but they need a victory with a massive margin to stand a chance to enter the semifinals stage along with England.

One thing that Pakistan cannot afford is another wash-out in Super 8. Salman Ali Agha’s side have already been at the receiving end of poor weather in Sri Lanka with their Super 8 clash against New Zealand was washed out due to rain last Saturday. A two-wicket loss to England in their next match against England means Pakistan only have 1 point from 2 matches while New Zealand have 3 points from 3 games after defeating Sri Lanka.

Pakistan now need to beat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs or chase down whatever target they get inside 13 overs to stand a chance to enter the semifinal. One thing they can’t afford is their Super 8 match against Sri Lanka getting washed out.

In what will be good news for the Pakistan team, there is only 1 per cent chance of rain in Pallekele on Saturday. The maximum temperature expected on 32 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to drop to around 17 degrees by the time the game gets underway at 7pm IST.

The humidity is expected to be once again high at around 76 per cent but thankfully there will be no cloud cover on Saturday. The weather prediction for Saturday will definitely be good news for Salman Ali Agha’s side.

Check Pallekele weather update for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match HERE…

What will happen if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out due to rain?

If Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match is washed out due to rain, it will mean Salman Ali Agha’s side will crash out before the semifinals. If both teams fail to complete five overs each in the contest, then the match will be abandoned due to ICC rules and both sides will be awarded one point each.

But that will not be enough for Pakistan as they will end up with only 2 points from 2 matches and New Zealand are already on 3 points from 3 games with one win over Sri Lanka and one no-result against Pakistan.

Does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match have a Reserve Day?

The ICC have no provision for a Reserve Day for league and Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. If the match is abandoned due to rain both sides are awarded one point each.

There will, however, be provision for Reserve Day for both the semifinals as well as the final. In the semifinals and final, if both sides can’t complete 10 overs each, then game will head into the Reserve Day when it will begin from where it was stopped.

