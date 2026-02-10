  • Home
Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Salman Ali Agha’s side look to avoid another slip-up against giant-killers USA

Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan will look to improve on their poor showing in the opening game against the United States at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match LIVE: Pakistan cricket team will be hoping for a much-improved display when they take on giant-slayers USA in their second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha’s side were pushed to the brink of defeat in the opening game against the Netherlands when they slipped to 114 for 7 but Faheem Ashraf’s heroic innings rescued them.

Pakistan will need a major boost if they hope to avoid repeat of 2024 edition debacle when they lost in the Super Over to USA in New York. USA, on the other hand, had co-hosts Team India in trouble in their opening game in Mumbai but let the opportunity slip up.

Pakistan, who have now taken a U-turn on their decision to ‘boycott’ match against India on Sunday, will hope for a much better show from former captain Babar Azam, who has been struggling to improve his strike-rate in the T20I format of the game.

Live Updates

  • Feb 10, 2026 4:41 PM IST

    Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: USA may hand debut to Pakistan-origin pacer Ehsan Adil, who has been approved as replacement of injured fast bowler Jasdeep Singh. With Ali Khan nursing a leg injury, Adil may come into the side for the clash against Pakistan on Tuesday night.

  • Feb 10, 2026 4:39 PM IST

    Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan team have 6-2 win-loss record in Colombo after their victory over the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday. Their two losses have come against Sri Lanka and Team India in the 2012 T20 World Cup tournament. Can Pakistan post their 7th win with a triumph over USA in Colombo tonight?

  • Feb 10, 2026 4:36 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs USA Group A match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

