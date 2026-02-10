Home

Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Salman Ali Agha’s side look to avoid another slip-up against giant-killers USA

Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan will look to improve on their poor showing in the opening game against the United States at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on USA in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match LIVE: Pakistan cricket team will be hoping for a much-improved display when they take on giant-slayers USA in their second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha’s side were pushed to the brink of defeat in the opening game against the Netherlands when they slipped to 114 for 7 but Faheem Ashraf’s heroic innings rescued them.

Pakistan will need a major boost if they hope to avoid repeat of 2024 edition debacle when they lost in the Super Over to USA in New York. USA, on the other hand, had co-hosts Team India in trouble in their opening game in Mumbai but let the opportunity slip up.

Pakistan, who have now taken a U-turn on their decision to ‘boycott’ match against India on Sunday, will hope for a much better show from former captain Babar Azam, who has been struggling to improve his strike-rate in the T20I format of the game.

Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

