Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Update: Rain threat looms large over Salman Ali Agha’s side again

Pakistan are set to take on USA in their second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan are set to take on USA in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan cricket team had a miraculous escape in their opening Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday. In their next game they will go up against USA, a side that shocked them in the T20 World Cup 2024 edition in New York as they failed to get past the league stages couple of years back, on Tuesday.

But apart from a threat from the dangerous United States side, Pakistan will have to once again keep one eye on the weather in Colombo. Pakistan have already decided to ‘boycott’ their Group A match against India in Colombo on February 15 and they cannot afford to drop any more points in the league stages.

In what will be some relief for Salman Ali Agha’s team, the weather prediction for Tuesday evening is clear for now although there will be 99 per cent cloud cover and humidity will be high at 64 per cent as well. So for now there might not be any prediction of rain but come Tuesday evening all that may change with such high humidity levels.

Colombo is expected to have a temperature of around 25 degree Celsius on Tuesday evening for the match but as we saw on Saturday the cricketers will struggle a lot to deal with high humidity. A lot of cricketers from both Pakistan and Netherlands were seen cramping during their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, in the opening match, Pakistan were reduced to 114 for 7 at one stage chasing 148 to win against the Dutch. It took a heroic innings from all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who smashed 29 in 11 balls with 24 runs in the penultimate over of Logan van Beek to seal a win for Pakistan.

“After hitting the winning runs, and that too while representing Pakistan, you feel a sense of peace. You feel that the team was in such a bad situation, but you still won. The most peaceful feeling is that you have won the first match of the World Cup and you scored the winning runs. There is nothing more satisfying than that,” Faheem Ashraf said after the match vs the Netherlands.

“As for the collapse, in cricket there are ups and downs. Sometimes your top order doesn’t score, sometimes your middle order doesn’t score, and sometimes your lower order doesn’t score. It is very rare that all eleven players perform in a match. Not everyone performs in every game. Those who didn’t perform today, God willing, will perform in the next match,” he added.

USA, on the other hand, had defending champions Team India in all sorts of trouble at 77 for 6 in their opening match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai only for a captain’s innings by Surakumar Yadav, who smashed an unbeaten 84, to take the game away from them.

So Pakistan will know that USA and weather in Colombo can’t be taken lightly by any means.

