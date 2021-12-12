New Delhi: In the recently concluded series against Bangladesh, Pakistan outplayed the hosts in every game, beating them 6-0. After a long hiatus, Pakistan will host West Indies in an upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series. During their tour of Pakistan, West Indies will be without regular skipper Kieron Pollard.

The Windies will be looking to make strong comeback after a disappointing outing at the 2021 T20 World Cup, managing just a single victory in the tournament. It is noteworthy that they were defending champions coming into the tournament. They will be looking to make amends in the game against a Pakistan side, who are in terrific form currently. Due to injury, Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the series and Nicholas Pooran will captain the team in the T20 team. In the ODI series, wicketkeeper Shai Hope will captain the team.

A total number of three T20I’s will be played on 13th, 14th and 16th December. All the matches will be played in National Stadium, Karachi. The matches are scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.

Like the T20 series, ODI series will also comprise of three matches which will played on December 18, 20 and 22. National Stadium, Karachi will host all three matches. The timings for the ODI’s are scheduled at 1:30 PM.

Live Telecast and Streaming:

Sony Sports India will telecast all the matches as per the scheduled time. SonyLIV will provide live streaming for the viewers.

Squads:

ODI Squad (Pakistan): Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

ODI Squad (Windies): Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas.

T20 Squad (Pakistan): Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

T20 Squad (Windies): Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell

Weather Forecast:

The weather will stay sunny throughout with no chances of rain.