Kingston, Jamaica: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test match Day 5 score and updates from Sabina Park, Jamaica. After four days of dominating cricket, Pakistan have now a chance to level the series on Day 5 as the West Indies have a formidable target in front of them. On day 5, hosts need 280 runs to win with nine wickets in hand which is achievable on any day but the momentum is currently in Pakistan’s favour. Meanwhile, on Day 4, A career-best performance from Shaheen Afridi (6/51) and a quick second innings with the bat from Pakistan has set up an engrossing final day of the second Test against the West Indies, with the tourists now fancying their chances of winning and levelling the series at Sabina Park. Bowled out for 150 shortly after lunch on Day 4, West Indies finished the day at 49/1 in their second innings, chasing 329 to win.Also Read - WI vs PAK 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi's Six Wickets Help Pakistan Seize Initiative vs West Indies on Day 4

See the latest West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, Live cricket updates here.