Live Match Score WI vs PAK 2nd Test Day 2 Updates

Jamaica: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 score and updates from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Mohammed Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf will look to take their team towards a big total on Day 2. Earlier on Day 1, Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam scored half-centuries as Pakistan staged a remarkable recovery on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Saturday (IST), finishing the day on 212/4 after reeling at 2/3 in the early stages. Azam (75) and left-hander Alam (76) prevented a disastrous collapse, putting on 158 and blunting the home barrage before the latter retired hurt due to injury.

See the latest West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, Live cricket updates here. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd Test Day 2 between West Indies vs Pakistan from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.