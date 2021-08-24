HIGHLIGHTS West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Score And Updates

Kingston: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the West Indies vs Pakistan score and updates from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. West Indie chase a tough target of 329 in the fourth innings against Pakistan. The hosts lost the wicket of Kieron Powell for 23. Earlier, Pakistan declared their innings for 176/6 to set up a stiff target for the Men in Maroon. Meanwhile, Fawad Alam continued his Test resurgence as he put Pakistan on top on Day 3 of the second match against West Indies with an unbeaten 124 to help the tourists to 302/9 declared at Sabina Park on Monday (IST). Shaheen Afridi (2/13) and Faheem Ashraf (1/0) then reduced West Indies to 39/3 by stumps. Hopes of a victory still looked slim for Pakistan at that point only for Afridi to breathe life with a fine new-ball spell, trapping Kieran Powell (5) in front before castling Kraigg Brathwaite (4) with an inswinger. The hosts suffered another blow in the 14th over when Faheem bowled Roston Chase for 10 to leave West Indies at 34/3. Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (0 not out) will look to salvage the innings on Day 4.Also Read - Jamaica Weather Forecast, August 22, Sunday, West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Sabina Park: Rain to Play Spoilsport

See the latest West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the WI vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan Live match, West Indies vs Pakistan Live score today, WI vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live, WI vs PAK live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 2nd Test Day 4 live match, 2nd Test Day 4 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today West Indies vs Pakistan match, WI vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live match score, West Indies vs Pakistan Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd Test Day 4 between West Indies vs Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Also Read - Highlights Score West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2: WI vs PAK Updates From Sabina Park