Dubai, Dec 16: The ODI series between home side Pakistan and West Indies has been postponed as five more members of the West Indies cricket team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.Also Read - Highlights | PAK vs WI T20 Match 2nd T20I Updates: Shaheen Afridi Stars as Pakistan Beat West Indies to Clinch Series 2-0

The Pakistan Cricket Board and West Cricket Board issued a joint statement that the series will be rescheduled in June 2022. Also Read - PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Match, Injury And Team News From National Stadium at 6:30 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

Update: Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed, rescheduled for early June 2022. #PAKvWI

Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021

Also Read - PAK vs WI: Pakistan Take 1-0 Lead in T20I Series, Beat West Indies By 63 Runs

Joint statement by PCB and CWI | More below: https://t.co/1H8XV1vAIV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 16, 2021

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned,” PCB said in a statement.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022,” it added.

The statement said that the members of the touring team, who had tested negative after Wednesday’s PCR and Thursday’s rapid antigen tests, would depart from Pakistan after the Karachi T20I.

“Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations,” the statement read.