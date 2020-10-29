Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is. The hosts will start outright favourites against Zimbabwe. The ODI series against the tourists also marks the beginning of Babar Azam’s reign as the skipper, having appointed by the PCB in May. Also Read - PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe Tour of Pakistan 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 12.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

In the 17 ODIs played between the two sides, Pakistan have won 13 of them while one resulted in a tie. The last time the African nation beat the Asian heavyweights was back in 2015 in Harare by five runs. Also Read - Pakistan May Sack Azhar Ali as Test Captain; Babar And Rizwan Favourites to Take Over: Report

Schedule:

1st ODI : Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 30th October 2020 (12:30 IST, 12:00 Local) Also Read - Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Raput to Not Travel With The Team For Pakistan Tour

2nd ODI: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 1st November 2020 (12:30 IST, 12:00 Local)

3rd ODI: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 3rd November 2020 (12:30 IST, 12:00 Local)

1st T20I : Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 7th November 2020 (16:00 IST, 15:30 Local)

3rd T20I: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 8th November 2020 (16:00 IST, 15:30 Local)

3rd T20I: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi – 10th November 2020 (16:00 IST, 15:30 Local)

Live streaming details of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020:

The matches would be telecasted live by Sony Six and Sony ESPN. The live streaming would also become available on the SonyLiv app.

SQUADS

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Musa.

Zimbabwe:

Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Faraz Akram, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.