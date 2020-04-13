After former Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar proposed the resumption of India-Pakistan cricket matches to revive the financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic, Shahid Afridi blamed the Narendra Modi government for not allowing the cricketing ties to start despite Pakistan wanting Indo-Pak matches. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: India Women Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Writing Book, Players Improving Language Skills

Afridi also accused the Modi government of spreading negativity, while saying that Pakistan has always spread positivity.

"We want to play against India, but it's difficult in this situation because of the Modi Government as there is negativity coming from them. Pakistan has always been positive but India also has to take a positive step towards us," Shahid Afridi said as quoted by PakPassion.

Agreeing with Akhtar, Afridi felt cricket matches will bring the two countries together but organising the matches will remain a big challenge.

“Relations with India should be better as cricket has always brought Pakistan & India closer. I agree with Shoaib Akhtar, we should have matches but it’ll be a big challenge to organise as we don’t know where they’d be held or if India wants to play,” he added.

Both nations were last involved in an ODI series back in 2012. Since then they have played against each other only in ICC tournaments.

Not long ago, Afridi named his all-time XI which included Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indian cricketer, while his XI comprised of five Pakistani former cricketers.