Pakistan Will Come to India For ODI World Cup 2023 if BCCI Gives ‘Written Guarantee’ on 2025 Champions Trophy Participation – Report

Sethi wants the Indian board to give a 'written guarantee' that the side will travel across the border to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: Amid much speculation over the future of the India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has made a huge statement. As per a report in the PTI, Setji has said that Pakistan would travel to India for the ODI World Cup but has placed a condition for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Sethi wants the Indian board to give a ‘written guarantee’ that the side will travel across the border to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As per the sam report, the world class Narendra Modi stadium has been shortlisted as the venue for the mega clash between India and Pakistan.

Sethi is set to travel to Dubai to speak with ACC and ICC officials. During his visit, Sethi is also expected to start lobbying to garner support for Pakistan’s “principled stance that it will not play its World Cup matches in India unless the BCCI and ICC give written guarantees that India will come to Pakistan to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy.”

“Sethi has recently met with some government officials and also obtained advice from them on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by the PCB under its hybrid model plan to the ACC,” the source said.

Earlier, Sethi on Friday that there hasn’t been any talk of a neutral venue for the Pakistan team regarding playing its matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup in October in India.

