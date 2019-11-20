Pakistan women cricketer Sana Mir on Wednesday announced a break from international cricket to plan her ‘future objectives and targets’. The off-break bowler will therefore miss the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and T20Is against England in Kuala Lumpur.

“I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England,” Mir stated in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

“I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets. My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket.”

Pakistan are set to play England for three ODIs followed by three T20Is in Kuala Lumpur, starting from December 9. Mir was part of the probables announced for the tour. In her absence, the remaining 20 probables will go through a training camp in Karachi from November 21, before the announcement of the squads on November 27.

Sana Mir has played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan in which she has scalped 151 and 89 wickets respectively. In October 2018, she became the first Pakistani women cricketer to achieve the numero uno spot in the ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking.

