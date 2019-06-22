ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A video surfaced on the social space where a Pakistani fan is body-shaming Sarfaraz Ahmed inside a mall as the Pakistani skipper is there with his kid in his lap. The move by the fan was ‘disgusting’ and not-called-for feel fans. Sarfaraz has been facing the flak ever since India thrashed Pakitan by 89 runs (DLS). The Pakistani skipper has drawn flak for poor fitness and no consistency. He s not the only player to face the brunt of fans who are extremely passionate about the sport and cannot digest the fact that arch-rivals India has got the better of them again. The Pakistani fan in the mall said Sarfaraz that how is he so fat, like a pig.

Here is how Pakistani fans bashed the unknown person in the mall who got stuck into Sarfaraz:

I don’t like sarfaraz as a cricketer but this is a shameful act…kitna gir jaty hain na kuch log sasti shohrat k liye itna b lihaz ni kiya k Hafiz,e Qur’an hai ye bnda sarfaraz aur apny bachay k sath hai.sharam aani chahye ap Pakistan ko nhi apni ghtya soch ko represent kr ry o — Shehbaz Sag (@Shehbaz71127562) June 21, 2019

Criticism is important in a sportsman’s life because sometimes it’s acts as a motivation but this is not criticism this is about manners and he’s shitt on his manners Totally disrespectful 😡 and unacceptable 😠 — Aqib Maqbool (@AqibMaqbool7) June 21, 2019

Disgusting behaviour. The man is with his child…Absolutely shameless. — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 21, 2019

Sarfaraz presented extreme level of calmness at that moment. Otherwise any other person would have slapped that foolish. — Prakash Sharma (@praka_sharma) June 21, 2019

The captain has urged the team to forget the loss against the neighbours and move on. “Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches,” said Sarfaraz. Pakistan will next play South Africa on June 23 in London.

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa on June 23 in what will be an important game for both sides to stay afloat in the tournament. Pakistan has been inconsistent in the tournament thus far and that has been the problem with South Africa as well. It sets up for a mouthwatering game at the Lords.