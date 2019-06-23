Comeback man Haris Sohail powered Pakistan to a total of above 300. He was dropped after his team’s opener in ICC World Cup 2019 against West Indies. But he got his place back, after a series of bad performance from veteran Shoaib Malik persuaded the team to drop him.

On his comeback, Sohail scored a blistering 89 off 59 balls which helped his team post a total of 308. Though Pakistan did not lose wickets initially or at the middle overs, they were unable to maintain a free-flowing run-rate and struggled to hit boundaries. That is when Sohail came in an smashed some runs to give the innings the much-needed impetus.

The Pakistani fans were elated to see his performance, but that did not mean they had forgotten the missing player of today’s match, Shoaib Malik. Fans have been urging for some time now to drop him as he has not looked in good touch off late. His scores in this World Cup have been 8, 0 and 0 in the three matches he has played.

He was at the receiving end of some of the hilarious trolls by the Pakistani fans. Here’s a glimpse of some the tweets that have been doing the rounds.

#PAKvSA

This is the best job for Shoaib Malik 👌 pic.twitter.com/Lwinj1Zabc — Maher Zain (@MaherZa93717953) June 23, 2019

Shoaib Malik Watching Haris Sohail Batting Today Be Like pic.twitter.com/Uq6dSP2lWO — عاقد (@iamaqid) June 23, 2019

Haris Sohail ending the career of Shoaib Malik.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/pE8zxuqFkJ — Qazi 🇦🇷 (@qazisays) June 23, 2019

That inning from Harish Sohail will end the career of Shoaib Malik..

Meanwhile whole Pakistan to Malik about his retirement : #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/J8H3wLuu0A — Anshuman Mishra (@Imanshuman86) June 23, 2019