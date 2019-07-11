India vs New Zealand: Pakistan seemed to have relished India’s shock exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Some of the top Pakistani ministers subtly roasted the Indian team after the loss. The Kiwis edged out India by 18 runs in a closely fought match. The federal minister for science and technology of the Pakistan Government, Fawad Chaudhry’s post read: “Pakistanion ki #NayiMohabbat NewZeeland”. To this, fans lashed back pointing out the error in spelling and it got hilarious from there on in. Fawad misspelt New Zealand, he used two ‘e’s’, whereas it is ‘Zea’ and not ‘Zee’.

Here is how the Pakistan ministers reacted:

Pakistanion ki #NayiMohabbat #❤️NewZeeland — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 10, 2019

The Major General Asif Ghafoor’s post read: “Congrats Team New Zealand. A scintillating win to reach ICC WC Final.”

“Team reflected spirit and sportsmanship carried from a great nation with moral values. @jacindaardern @BLACKCAPS #ValuesMatter #SurpriseByNZ”

Well fought & well played New Zealand!@ICC @cricketworldcup — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 10, 2019

Here is how they got bashed by Indian fans.

Spelling seekh le gareebon ke imran — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) July 10, 2019

Katora kidhar hai re.. — ravib (@ravibahadur13) July 10, 2019

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.

“Credit to New Zealand bowlers. They were really good with the new ball and outstanding with the kind of areas they hit and the kind of swing they got from the surface. The way they bowled in the first half hour of our run chase was what made the difference. I think it was the skill level on display and that made life difficult for our batsmen,” he added.