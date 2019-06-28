Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes India’s gun cricketer – Hardik Pandya has the ability and skill to emerge as one of the best all-rounder’s in world cricket if he iron out his little flaws and technique. Insisting that Pandya’s batting technique had some issues which is preventing him from becoming the best all-rounder in world cricket. The former Pakistan cricketer has offered to help his Indian counterpart to improve it.

On Thursday during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India and West Indies, Pandya played a brisk knock off 46 and shared a crucial 70-run partnership with MS Dhoni to help the Men in Blue post a competitive total of 268/7 at the Old Trafford. India came out with a clinical bowling performance as they dismissed Windies for mere 143 and registered a thumping 125 run victory.

Pandya chipped in with the ball and also took the wicket of opener Sunil Ambris. In fact, his send-off to the Windies opener became one of the talking points of the game.

However, Razzaq said Pandya’s game had weaknesses, which needed to be worked upon.

“Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his foot work as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes,” Razzaq wrote on Twitter.

“If I can give him coaching, for example in the UAE, I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If the BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder I will always be available,” he added.

After the win against Windies, India have moved to the second spot on the points table. They will next play England at Edgbaston on June 30 (Sunday).