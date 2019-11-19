Pakistan doubles star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi has said he’s pulling out of the India Davis Cup clash after the decision to shift the tie out of Islamabad.

The tie was to be held in Pakistan but was postponed before being shifted to a neutral venue after All India Tennis Association (AITA) raised concerns regarding the safety of its players due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The contest was earlier postponed to November before ITF eventually decided to for a different venue following a security assessment done by independent advisers.

Aisam slammed the AITA and ITF for their attitude towards Pakistan claiming there’s no threat to Indian tennis team. “I have been deeply saddened to learn from you that ITF continues to insist to take away our right of holding Davis Cup tie against India at our home ground and have decided to hold it outside Pakistan at a neutral venue under Indian influence. The attitude towards Pakistan of both All Indian Tennis Association and ITF is highly deplorable, to say it the least,” Aisam wrote on his Instagram handle, a post addressed to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) chief Saifullah Khan.

He continued, “There is absolutely no threat foreseen for Indian tennis team in Pakistan. As you very well know hundreds of Indians are regularly visiting Pakistan to perform their religious activities in various places like Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Taxila and there has not been a single incident of violence or mishandling with any Indian National ever in Pakistan and for sure not at all in recent years.”

Aisam, who in the past had formed a doubles partnership with Indian’s Rohan Bopanna, said unless Pakistan hosts the tie, he won’t be participating. “…if ITF does not correct their wrong decision then as a protest against this unjust, unfair and biased decision I want to raise my voice and hereby announce not to participate in this tie if it takes place outside Pakistan. I must stress that I am always very passionate about representing my country in Davis Cup ties but this time around it is more important that I stand up for the honour and dignity of my country by refusing to accept an incorrect unjust and undesirable decision,” he wrote.