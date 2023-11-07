Home

Sports

Babar Azam Goes On A Shopping Spree In India, Likely To Be Sabyasachi Groom – Reports

Babar Azam Goes On A Shopping Spree In India, Likely To Be Sabyasachi Groom – Reports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently leading his side in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He is reportedly to tie the knot at the end of the year.

Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

New Delhi: Amid their dismal show in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reportedly gone on a buying spree in India for his wedding, rumoured to take place at the end of the year. According to several media reports, Babar bought clothes worth Rs 7 lakh from famous Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Trending Now

India is possibly the best place when it comes to traditional clothing shopping and Babar couldn’t stop himself. It is being reported that the 29-year-old is expected to have a lavish wedding. The reports also suggest that the Pakistani skipper also got some branded expensive jewellery from his neighbourhood.

You may like to read

One of the best batters in this generation, Babar has never discussed or shared his personal life publicly. But several Pakistani media reports claimed that he is dating one of his cousins. As far as Pakistan’s show in ODI World Cup 2023 is concerned, the Men in Green are fighting for a semifinal spot with New Zealand and Afghanistan in a three-way battle.

Touted as one of the four semifinalists before the tournament started, Pakistan began with two wins before slumping to four defeats on the trot. However, they bounced back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Pakistan play already-eliminated England in their final league encounter and need to win big and also hope other results go in their favour for a spot in the last four. India and South Africa are already in the semifinals while Australia are third in line to seal their last four spot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.