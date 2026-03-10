Home

Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson addresses Babar Azam’s ODI SNUB after T20 World Cup 2026 disaster, says, ‘Not a…’

Mike Hesson clarifies that senior players like Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Naseem Shah were left out of the ODI series against Bangladesh for experimentation, not as punishment after the T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, clarified that the exclusion of several senior players from the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh should not be seen as punishment following the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals, following which, selectors left out experienced players such as Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Naseem Shah for the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

Hesson emphasized that the decision was purely taken with the intention of experimentation and giving opportunities to emerging talent, rather than sidelining established stars.

“I wouldn’t say anyone was dropped. We just see this series as an opportunity to give these promising players a chance to prove themselves,” he said.

Hesson also said that Pakistan has had few chances to evaluate new talent in the 50-over format, and the upcoming Bangladesh tour provides a perfect opportunity to test emerging players ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Sahabzada Farhan has forced himself into the ODI squad because of his exceptional performances in T20s and then young players like Shamyl Hussain or Maaz Sadaqat have been doing well in domestic cricket and junior sides. The series will not be easy as Bangladesh have been playing a lot more one-day cricket then us. I see this series as a big opportunity for these new players,” Hesson said.

Internal tensions are going within Pakistan’s cricket setup

As per multiple reports, internal tensions within Pakistan’s cricket setup have surfaced. Former Test pacer Sikander Bakht revealed that disagreements arose between Mike Hesson and members of the selection panel over squad choices during the World Cup.

Speaking to Geo News, Bakht claimed that all players chosen for the tournament were Hesson’s selections, adding that the coach frequently overruled the selectors. “I was involved in an argument with him. Aleem also spoke up but the rest of the selectors just sat quietly and didn’t question Hesson’s decisions,” Sikander said.

However, Bakht disclosed that he and former international umpire Aleem Dar had questioned Hesson’s selections during the selection meetings. Aleem Dar has recently resigned from his position, reportedly due to his discontent with Hesson’s involvement in the selection of the team.

Bakht added that while the selectors initially proposed a pool of 20 players, Hesson finalized the squad independently. He also criticised the influence of Pakistan’s T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, in the selection process, highlighting further controversy in the team’s decision-making following their World Cup exit.

