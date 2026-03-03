Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign sees first major exit as BIG name resigns

Home

Pakistans disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign sees first major exit as BIG name resigns

Pakistan's poor T20 World Cup 2026 campaign sparks backlash, with calls to drop Babar Azam and remove Salman Agha, while THIS big name resigns

The Pakistan cricket team has triggered heavy criticism of both the players and the coaching staff following their disappointing performance in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage. The backlash has included calls for star batter Babar Azam to be dropped from the T20I side and for captain Salman Agha to be removed from captaincy role.

Aleem Dar steps down from Pakistan’s national selection committee

Amid all the World Cup chaos, Aleem Dar has reportedly become the first major casualty of the World Cup debacle, stepping down from Pakistan’s national selection committee following the team’s poor performance.

After the team’s poor performances, especially at the World Cup, where they also lost to co-hosts and defending champions India by 61-runs at the R Premadasa in Colombo, Dar, a former international umpire, resigned from the selection panel, according to sources in the Pakistani media.

Aleem Dar, who has officiated in total of 435 international matches during his career, had recently been appointed to the revamped national selection committee alongside Aqib Javed, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema.

PCB to impose heavy fine on Pakistan World Cup squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s disappointing campaign in Sri Lanka has reportedly led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to slap heavy fines on the World Cup squad. Each player is expected to be penalised around PKR 5 million (approximately Rs 1,600,000) following the team’s poor performance.

“No final decision has been taken yet. But yes, financial penalties for the players are under consideration,” a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The team’s performance has drawn criticism not only from the PCB but also from prominent members of the Pakistani government. “The feeling is that enough is enough, and these players, despite receiving so much backing, have let down the nation in major events,” the source added.

Pakistan began their campaign last month with a narrow win over the Netherlands after being pushed hard in a tense contest. They then secured their second consecutive victory by defeating the USA. However, the former champions later suffered a heavy 61-run defeat to India in a one-sided encounter.

Pakistan was knocked out despite defeating Sri Lanka

After defeating Namibia handily in their Group A matches, the Men in Green moved on to the Super 8 stage. Rain forced the cancellation of their Super 8 round opening match before they lost to England by a slim margin of two wickets, while they were eliminated from the competition despite defeating Sri Lanka by just five runs.

