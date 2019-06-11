IND vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: After the latest ‘mauka mauka’ ad created all the hype, Pakistan has come up with their version of a promo ad for upcoming India vs Pakistan CWC clash. In the Pakistan version of the ad, they used a lookalike of wing commander Abhinandan. Abhinandan in the ad was having tea while he is asked the strategy and team combination. To which he replies, ‘I am not supposed to tell you this’. The video is similar to how Abhinandan was questioned when he was captured. Not only does the ad poke fun of his accent but also his skin colour. The person playing Abhinandan was made to look more black than he actually is. Abhinandan does not reveal anything about the team and that gets booed.

Here is the video:

Jazz TV advt on #CWC19 takes the Indo-Pak air duel to new level. It uses the air duel over Nowshera and Wing Co Abhinandan Varthaman’s issue as a prop. @IAF_MCC @thetribunechd @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/30v4H6MOpU — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) June 11, 2019

At the end of the video, when the Pakistani asks for the cup and nearly takes it away, Abhinandan asks him to stop and questions him about where he is taking it away.

Here is how fans reacted to the ad:

Lo jitna cup lena hai le lo… Baaki World cup to hum le hi lenge 😃 pic.twitter.com/KUKq9neW2Y — Vijay Sharma (@itsVijayy) June 11, 2019

This is Pakistan. Shameless as always. — Aman Debnath (@aman_debnath) June 11, 2019

It means , even Pakistan believe that cup India leke jane vala hai — Ankit Yadav (@ankit6_7) June 11, 2019

They can just make chai and take the chai cup only..!! — Ankita Sikka (@sikka_ankita) June 11, 2019

Worst ad bt Jun 16 win the match — Sureshbabu (@Sureshb69420344) June 11, 2019

Very poor acting.. — Veteran Manan Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@mananbhattnavy) June 11, 2019

It is Jazz TV that made the counter creative ad which does not seem to have gone down well.

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 and it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.