Pakistan’s Misbah-Ul-Haq Warns High-Flying India Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 Knockouts

India are the only unbeaten side in ODI World Cup 2023 having won all the eight matches so far. India's final league stage match is against Netherlands.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq warned the high-flying Indian team in the ODI World Cup 2023 ahead of the knockout stages and also gave other teams an ‘outside chance’ to upset the mighty Men in Blue. Hosts India are already in the semifinals with eight wins from as many matches and are certain to finish at the top of the table. South Africa are the other team to have joined India in the final four.

Misbah opined that India might be enjoying their home advantage but warned that as the tournament comes to a business end, there will be a lot of expectations on captain Rohit Sharma and his men.

“One thing is confirmed. Yes this is the group stage, fine, but when they go into the knockout stage, the more a team keeps playing well and becomes the favourite, more is the pressure,” Misbah was quoted as saying to a Pakistan-based television channel after India hammered South Africa by 243 runs on Sunday.

“And once a team puts them under pressure in 1-2 overs, they will have a lot to lose. There is still an outside chance for other teams,” added the former cricketer. Meanwhile, Misbah’s one-time teammate and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik also opined Australia are likely to give a tough time to India.

“I see Australia, who will give them a tough time,” said Malik, a fact that was agreed by Misbah. While India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals, Australia are third in line to seal their final four spot. Australia, at the moment, sit third with 10 points from seven games.

