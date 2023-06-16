Home

India's high voltage clash with Pakistan is expected to be held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Reports suggest that Pakistan are not willingly to play the match in the North Indian city.

Pakistan's Participation In 2023 ODI World Cup Depends Upon Government Approval, Confirms PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just few days after Pakistan got the rights to host the Asia Cup 2023 jointly with Sri Lanka, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has made it clear on Friday that the Men in Green’s participation in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup depends upon Pakistan government’s approval.

“We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule),” Sethi said in a press conference.

Sethi told that their participation depends upon two conditions. First, the decision by the government, whether they will go or not and secondly, at what place they will go. India’s high voltage clash with Pakistan is expected to be held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Reports suggest that Pakistan are not willingly to play the match in the North Indian city.

“It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions”, he further added.

The 2023 edition of Asia Cup will start from 31st August and will end on 17th September. It will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

