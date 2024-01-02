Home

Pakistan’s Shan Masood Urges Australian Government For Nationwide Search For David Warner’s Lost Baggy Green

David Warner lost his backpack that contained his Baggy Green while the Australian team was travelling from Melbourne to Sydney.

David Warner and Shan Masood.

Melbourne: Pakistan captain has urged the Australian government to go for a nationwide search for David Warner’s stolen ‘Baggy Green’ just before his farewell Test match. The Australia opener, who will be playing his last Test match against Pakistan, starting from January 3 in Sydney, made a desperate plea for his lost backpack that contained his ‘Baggy Green’ among other things.

Based on his plea, the backpack got stolen while the team was travelling from Melbourne to Sydney for the third and final Test match. However, there was no concrete answer from the airline and airport officials. Visiting captain Masood said this case should be taken up with priority by the government.

“There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back,” Masood told reporters during the pre-match press conference. “He’s been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it.

“It’s the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back,” added the Pakistan skipper. Notably, this is Masood’s first series as the Pakistan Test team captain, replacing Babar Azam.

View this post on Instagram

In the video, Warner said he is willing to give his spare backpack to the person who stole it and also promised to forgive the individual. “This is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago.

“@qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap,” he said.

Currently trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, Pakistan have named the playing XI for the third Test match against Australia. Interestingly, Pakistan have rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and it is understood that the left-arm seamer was given rest considering the New Zealand tour.

Sajid Khan comes into the playing XI as a specialist spinner with Sydney considered to assist the slow bowlers. Opener Imam-ul-Haq has also been rested while Saim Ayub will be making his debut for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Playing XI Vs AUS In 3rd Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Ali Hamza, Ameer Jamal

