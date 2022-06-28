New Delhi: Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. For many, he was a business tycoon, and for others a philanthropist. He took reigns of the company, which was founded by his father in 1865, and took it by storm. It is believed that it was under his planning and execution that the company reached the stage it did. The company constructed various monumental buildings like the Reserve Bank of India, Taj Mahal Hotel, HSBC Bank and Mumbai Central Station. The company was also spread across several international countries, especially the middle-east.Also Read - Phantom of Bombay House: Who Was Pallonji Mistry, Biggest Individual Shareholder Of Tata Group?

It might come as news to many, but he was the biggest individual shareholder in Tata Sons. He had an 18.37 per cent stake in the company. The extent of Mistry's influence on the company can be seen in the fact that his son Cyrus Mistry was appointed the first non-Tata to head the company in 2011. However, nobody would have known that it would give way to one of the fiercest court battles for the chair, in Indian history.

Mistry had a silent yet momentous connection with Indian sports, especially cricket

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, under Mistry's leadership, constructed various sports stadiums across the country. This includes:

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Buddh International Circuit, Noida

Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium (MCA Stadium), Pune

Vidharbha Cricket Association, Nagpur

RGICS, Dehradun.

But, the most notable achievement of Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the development of the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The official website of the group reads, “Some of the works include the development of the Brabourne Stadium, reckoned as the crowning glory of Indian cricket.” However, this happened before Pallonji Mistry was the head of the group.

The reclusive tycoon is now no more. But his contribution to the world will live through millions of enthusiasts who will continue to witness the magic of sports in these stadia.