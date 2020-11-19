PAN vs BUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the fourteenth match of the T20 tournament, Panthers XI will aim to tame Bulls XI.

Panthers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Panthers XI and Bulls XI will take place at 5:30 PM IST – November 19, Thursday.

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

PAN vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Ashith Rajiv (captain), D Rohit (vice-captain), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Raghu Sharma, Sagar Trivedi, S Rohan, A Aravindraj, Aravind Raj R, Ameer Zeeshan N, Thalaivan Sargunam, Sidak Gurvinder Singh

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Parameeswaran, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, AC Prathiban,Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

PAN vs BUL Full Squads

Panthers XI: Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, R Vijai, Abhishek Bagriya, TA Abeesh, Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit, Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, K Murugan, P Akash

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Aravind Raj R, S Parameeswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, AS Govindaraajan, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Kashyap Prudvi, B Prabu, Pawan Kumar , Marc Morais, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari, Baskaran Ranjit

