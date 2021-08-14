PAN vs BUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Panthers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs BUL at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 15 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Panthers XI will lock horns against the Bulls XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA match will begin at 9:30 AM IST – August 14, Saturday. Bulls XI lost to the Lions XI in their last match of Pondicherry T20. Even though they restricted the Lions XI to a total of 138/9, Bulls XI could only muster a total of 121/9 in their allotted 20 overs. On the other hand, Panthers XI will come into the match with confidence on their side, after beating the Tuskers XI in their last match. W. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and PAN vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, PAN vs BUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for PAN vs BUL Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Panthers XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 14.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

PAN vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Karthik S, Surendiran P

Batsmen – Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Jay Pandey

All-rounders – Iqlas Naha, Sidak Singh, Ashwath Sridhar

Bowlers – Pooviarasan M (C), Bharat Bhushan Sharma (VC), Karthik B Nair

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan, George Samuel, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, Santhosh Kumaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Tharun J, Saie Sharan.

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath II, N Vengadeshwaran, Sathya Kumar.

PAN vs BUL SQUADS

Panthers XI: Tharun J, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Rohit Damodaran, Sidak Singh, George Samuel A, Mohan Doss R, Abin Mathew, Aravindaraj A, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, Vignesh E, Ameer Zeeshan N, Ganesaraj G, Priyam Ashish, Shivam Singh S.

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Mohamed Safeequddin, Surendiran P, Amarnath Akki, Ashwath Sridhar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Sathya Kumar, Vengadeshwaran N, Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Karthik S, Thalaivan Sargunam.

