PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction BYJU’s Pondicherry T20

Panthers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU's Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs LIO at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. In the match of BYJU's Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI will take on Lions XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, on Wednesday. The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 PAN vs LIO match will start at 1:30 PM IST – August 18. The excitement of the T20 cricket continues with BYJU's Pondicherry T20. Here is the Pondicherry T20 League Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, PAN vs LIO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAN vs LIO Probable XIs Pondicherry T20 League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Panthers XI vs Lions XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pondicherry T20 League.

TOSS: The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 toss between Panthers XI and Lions XI will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground.

PAN vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Keeper – R Ayyanar, George Samuel A

Batsmen – N Thennavan, Ameer Zeeshan N (VC), Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders – Kannan Vignesh (C), Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit

Bowlers – Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, S Santhamoorthy

PAN vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: Rohit Damodaran©, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Sidak Singh

Lions XI: Ayyanar R(wk), Thennavan N, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Baskaran Surendar©, Parameeswaran S, Kamaleeshwaran A, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, Nitish Salekar, Santhamoorthy S, Murugan P

PAN vs LIO Squads

Panthers XI: Rohit Damodaran©, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Sidak Singh, Ganesaraj G, Tharun J, Shivam Singh S

Lions XI: Ayyanar R(wk), Thennavan N, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Baskaran Surendar©, Parameeswaran S, Kamaleeshwaran A, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, Nitish Salekar, Santhamoorthy S, Murugan P, Magadevan Mathan, Ajith Kumar S, Rajaram S

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAN Dream11 Team/ LIO Dream11 Team/ Panthers XI Dream11 Player List/ Lions XI Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pondicherry T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.