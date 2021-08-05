PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction BYJU’s Pondicherry T20

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU's Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs SHA at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. In the match of BYJU's Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI will take on Sharks XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, on Friday. The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA match will start at 1:30 PM IST – August 5.

TOSS: The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 toss between Panthers XI and Sharks XI will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground.

PAN vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nipun Gaikwad

Batsmen – Ameer Zeeshan N, Mohit Mittan, Palanisamy P

All-rounders – Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Damodaran Rohit (VC), Chiranjeevi G (C)

Bowlers – Raghu Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abin Mathew M, Vishal Khokhar

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh S, Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Aravindaraj A

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Mohit Mittan, Palanisamy P, Premraj, Logesh P, Chiranjeevi G, Thivagar G, Raghu Sharma, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S, Vijith A, Jerish A, Anand Subramanian

PAN vs SHA Squads

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh S, Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Aravindaraj A, Mohan Doss R, Vignesh E, Tharun J

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Mohit Mittan, Palanisamy P, Premraj, Logesh P, Chiranjeevi G, Thivagar G, Raghu Sharma, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S, Vijith A, Jerish A, Anand Subramanian

