PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Siechem Cricket Ground, Pondicherry 9.30 AM IST July 19, TuesdayAlso Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU’s Pondicherry T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Panthers XI vs Sharks XI at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, 8:00 PM IST August 23

Here is the Pondicherry T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, PAN vs SHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAN vs SHA Playing 11s Pondicherry T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Pondicherry T20. Also Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain - Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 1:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

TOSS – The Pondicherry T20 2022 toss between PAN and SHA will take place at 9 AM IST Also Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU’s Pondicherry T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Panthers XI vs Sharks XI at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, 1:30 PM IST August 5

Time – July 19, 9.30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Cricket Ground, Pondicherry.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team

Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan(c), G Chiranjeevi, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Karthik B Nair, Abin Mathew M, Raghu Sharma, Ameer Zeeshan N(vc), Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Ashith Sanganakal.

PAN vs SHA probable playing XI

Panthers XI: Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, J Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, Santhosh Kumaran S, Abin Mathew, Gurvinder Singh, George Samuel A (wk), SB Sai Chetan

Sharks XI: Chiranjeevi G(c), Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A, AS Govindaraajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu