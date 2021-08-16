PAN vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs SHA at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 20 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Sharks XI will lock horns against the Panthers XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. After winning their first five matches, Panthers XI tasted their first defeat in this competition against PANers XI by 8 runs. They hold their top spot in the standings with 20 points. Panthers XI had beaten Sharks XI in their last head-to-head contest which will give them a slight upper hand in this match. On the other hand, Sharks XI had a decent tournament so far having won 3 of their 5 matches played and they currently hold 3rd spot in the standings with 12 points. In a crunch finish, they had to lose to PANers XI by 5 wickets in their previous match and they look forward to backing to winning ways. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, PAN vs SHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for PAN vs SHA Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Panthers XI vs Sharks XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – August 16.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

PAN vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Georege Samuel A, Anand Subramanian

Batsmen – Ameer Zeeshan N, Mohit Mittan, P Logesh

All-rounders – Iqlas Naha (VC), Damodaran Rohit, G Chiranjeevi (C)

Bowlers – Raghu Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, T A Abeesh

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: P Palaniswamy, Damodaran Rohit (C), Ameer Zeeshan N, J Manikandan, George Samuel A (wk), Iqlas Naha, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, J Tharun, Saie Sharan Y.

Sharks XI: P Logesh, M Sivamurugan, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (C), G Thivagar, Mohit Mittan, A Jerish, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, S Sabari, Akshay Jain S.

PAN vs SHA SQUADS

Panthers XI: Rohit Damodaran (C), George Samuel A (wk), Saie Sharan Y, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Palanisamy P, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Tharun J, Sidak Singh, Shivam Singh S, Abin Mathew.

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Sivamurugan M, Thivagar G, Anand Subramanian (wk), Chiranjeevi G (C), Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Sabari S, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Nipun Gaikwad, Vijith A.

