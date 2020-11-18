Dream11 Tips And Prediction Also Read - TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Hints And Probable XIs For Today's Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 2:00 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs SHA at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the Match 16 of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Thursday, Panthers XI and Sharks XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA match will begin at 10.00 AM IST – November 19. The teams will lock horns against each other for the second time in the season. Panthers XI won the match against Sharks XI earlier when the clash in the season. In the exciting clash, Sharks will look to take the revenge of their previous defeat. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 2 – PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Tips, PAN vs SHA Probable Playing XIs, PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Panthers XI vs Sharks XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Panthers XI vs Sharks XI will take place at 9.30 AM IST – November 19, Thursday.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

PAN vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nipun Gaikwad

Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D, Shri Sivagunal S

All-Rounders: S. Jasvanth (c), A. Ganesh, Sidak Singh, Raghu Sharma

Bowlers: N.Vengadeshwaran, Aravindaraj A, M. Mathan (VC)

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT

PAN vs SHA Squads

Panthers XI Squad: Sheldon Jackson, Sagar Trivedi, Sidak Singh, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Akash P, Ameer Zeeshan N, Aravindaraj A, Bhupender Chauhan, George Samuel A, Karthikeyan J, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, Rohit D, Shivam Singh S, Ajay Dahiya, Abhishek Bagriya, Mathan M, Murugan K, Shri Sivagunal S, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Vijai R

Sharks XI Squad: Suresh Kumar, DT Chandrasekar, Arjun Shetty, Magendiran Chinnadurai, Alankrit Agarwal, Aravind K, Janarthanan N, Chiranjeevi G, Deepak Sherawat, Dilip G, Iyyappan M, Jasvanth S, Nipun Gaikwad, Raguraman P, Vengadeshwaran N, Vadivel C, SVH Krishna, Aditya Chauhan, Pravin R, Rajaram S, Mathavan M

