PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction BYJU’s Pondicherry T20

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU's Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs TUS at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. In the match of BYJU's Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI will take on Tuskers XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, on Thursday. The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 PAN vs TUS match will start at 10:00 AM IST – August 22. The excitement of the T20 cricket continues with BYJU's Pondicherry T20. Here is the Pondicherry T20 League Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, PAN vs TUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAN vs TUS Probable XIs Pondicherry T20 League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pondicherry T20 League.

TOSS: The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 toss between Panthers XI and Tuskers XI will take place at 09:30 AM IST.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground.

PAN vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yash Jadhav

Batsmen: Aravind K, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, Malladi Subrahmanyam (C)

All-Rounders: Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Rohit Damodaran (VC), Ameer Zeeshan N

Bowlers: Palani R, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: Rohit Damodaran©, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Sidak Singh

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (c), Kumar P, Ankit Agarwal, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Palani R, Aleti Karthik Reddy, A Aravindaraj, S Venkadesan, Rohan S

PAN vs TUS Squads

Panthers XI: Rohit Damodaran©, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Sidak Singh, Ganesaraj G, Tharun J, Shivam Singh S

Tuskers XI: Kumar P, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Sanjay Kansal, Fabid Ahmed, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Yash Jadhav, Palani R, Rohan S, Satyanarayana Raju, Sharadh Kishan A, Venkadesan S, Ankit Agarwal, Aravind K, Janarthanan N, Karthik Reddy

