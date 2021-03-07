PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.5 of Kodak Presidents Cup T20 tournament, KCA Panthers will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Monday. The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 PAN vs TUS match will start at 9 AM IST – March 8. KCA Panthers registered an emphatic six-wicket victory in their first match of the tournament. KCA Tuskers, on the other hand, became the first team in the KCA Presidents Cup 2021 to lose a match while batting second. Despite restricting the opponents to just 146 runs, Tuskers lost the game by 40 runs. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Presidents Cup T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

PAN vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Het Patel (C), Ricky Bhui, Dhruv Raval

Batters – Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Ripal Patel

All-Rounders – Nitish Kumar Reddy, Karan Patel

Bowlers – Arzan Nagwaswalla (VC), Shoaib Md Khan, Piyush Chawla

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Panthers: Aadidev TJ, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Aravind K Sanjeev, Sachin Suresh, Monu Krishna, Jose S Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Prasson Prasad, KK Jiyas.

KCA Tuskers: Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran.

PAN vs TUS Squads

KCA Panthers: Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh (wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh (wk), Jose S Perayil.

KCA Tuskers: Vatsal Govind (C), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

