PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAN vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground Match 24: The 24th game of the ongoing Kerala T20 tournament has been scheduled to be played between KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers today.

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAN vs TUS, Kodak Presidents Cup T20, KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers T20, Online Cricket Tips PAN vs TUS T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers Kodak Presidents Cup T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20.

PAN vs TUS Match Details

Toss: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 18.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

PAN vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Vathsal Govind Sharma (captain), Sachin Mohan (vice-captain), Sachin Suresh, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Joffin Jose, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, Afrad Reshab P N, Ahmed Farzeen

PAN vs TUS Full Squads

KCA Panthers: Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan, Sachin Mohan, Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind

KCA Tuskers: Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish

PAN vs TUS Probable XIs

KCA Panthers: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Sachin S, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen

