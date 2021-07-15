Hyderabad: World Champions PV Sindhu reckons that the break during the pandemic has worked in her favour as it helped her to learn and focus more on technique. Sindhu is of the opinion that it has turned her into a better player by giving her ample time to work on her skills.Also Read - Indian Officials in Tokyo Happy With Arrangements, Dining Hall Issues Resolved: Narinder Batra

"I think the (break during) pandemic was very useful because I got to learn more and focus more on my technique and skills so I would say definitely it has (helped)," the Indian badminton superstar said in virtual interaction.

"It did not impact my preparation much for the Olympics because I think I've got enough time. Generally, it's more like when you go for a tournament come back and train."

“Most of the time, we don’t have enough time to train. So I think this was the first time that we’ve got enough time to actually train and get ready for the Olympics.

“I don’t think it has impacted on my preparations — not at all. In fact, I’ve actually learned a lot more, and I’m prepared for it.”

The world number seven is the lone Indian to have qualified for the women’s singles in Tokyo Olympics and finds herself in an easy group J with lower-ranked Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel and Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi.

“I’m sure there will be expectations, responsibilities like always but I just hope that with your love and support, I’m gonna be there, get a medal and come back to the country,” she said.

Sindhu however said she would miss the spectators as the Olympics would be held behind closed doors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m going to miss a lot of fans. Back then in Rio, it was very different. But I think we have to get used to the situation, the new normal. Overall, we are also practising in a way where you know we need to get used to it,” she concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)