'Pandya's Form Is A Little Bit Of Concern': Manjrekar Warns Hardik Ahead Of Asia Cup & ODI WC

‘Pandya’s Form Is A Little Bit Of Concern’: Sanjay Manjrekar Warns Hardik Ahead Of Asia Cup And ODI World Cup 2023

Manjrekar suggested Pandya to do a lot of physical work in the World Cup, expecting him to bowl at least 6-7 overs per innings.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar warned all-rounder Hardik Pandya citing his current all-round form ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. The 58-year-old compared him with Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

Speaking to Star Sports on Follow the Blues, Manjrekar shared his views on Pandya’s crucial role in the Indian side. “Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the world Cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him. When India won the world cup in 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya’s bowling is very important,” Manjrekar said.

However, team India is yet to announce the squad for ODI World and Asia Cup but Rohit & Co. got a massive boost as ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah made a international comeback and as per the reports wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and also fit to play.

Asia Cup is set to start from August 30 and India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Septemeber 02 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Whereas the ODI World Cup will kickstart from October 05 where the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will play their first match against Australia on October 08 which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

