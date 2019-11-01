Dream11 Prediction

Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Semi-Final 2: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PNG vs NAM Semis 2 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 9 PM IST:

It has come down to the business end and in two days time, we would have the eventual results. On November 1, two semi-finals were supposed to be played and the first one is going on between Ireland and the Netherlands. Namibia will take on Papua New Guinea, ith the sides have played consistently good and that is why they have a chance to create history.

Papua New Guinea has won three games in a row now while Namibia has won five in a row. However, Namibia lost one of its two games in the tournament to Papua New Guinea and will want to make up for that this time. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering contest.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Namibia will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kiplin Doriga

Batters – Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Niko David (VC)

All-Rounders – Assad Vala, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen

Bowlers – Damien Ravu, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

My Dream11 Team

Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Niko David (VC), Assad Vala, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen, Damien Ravu, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (WK), Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

SQUADS

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Hiri Hiri, John Reva, Simon Atai

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (WK), Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Pikky Ya France, Zhivago Groenewald, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PNG Dream11 Team/ NAM Dream11 Team/ Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team/ Namibia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.