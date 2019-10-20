Dream11 Prediction

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 14, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A PNG vs SCO at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai:

An in-form Papua New Guinea will lock horns with Scotland in match 14 of the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2019. For PNG, Tony Ura and Assad Vala have been in amazing form. PNG thrashed Namibia by 81 runs on Sunday and it was their batting at the top of the order which made it possible. Scotland have bounced back after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Singapore. They defeated Kenya by 31 runs and are a stronger outfit compared to PNG.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Scotland will take place at 11.00 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground in Dubai

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batters – Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey

All-Rounders – Assad Vala (vice-captain), Richie Berrington (captain)

Bowlers – Jason Kila, Hamza Tahir, Tom Sole

My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Assad Vala (vice-captain), Richie Berrington (captain), Jason Kila, Hamza Tahir, Tom Sole

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea (Probable XI): Tony Ura, Assad Vala (captain), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga, Jason Kila, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

Scotland (Probable XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir

SQUADS:

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Alasdair Evans

Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (captain), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wicketkeeper), Jason Kila, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, John Reva, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper

