PAR vs JUV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Parma vs Juventus Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match PAR vs JUV. In the mega encounter in Serie A, Parma will lock horns against Juventus on December 20. Parma are currently 14th on the points table with two wins in 12 games. They are struggling in the league after inconsistent performances in back to back games. On the other side, Juventus are going through a rough patch and have failed to grab crucial points in the league. Juventus have won just six games out of 12 this season and are currently 3rd on the points table. In their last game against Atalanta, Juventus managed to draw after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty got saved. Parma vs Juventus Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAR vs JUV, Arsenal Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Parma vs Juventus, Serie A, Online Football Tips Parma vs Juventus, Serie A. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice As Juventus Beat Genoa 3-1 in Serie A

Here is today's Dream11 pick for PAR vs JUV

Kick-Off: The Parma vs Juventus Serie A match starts at 01.15 AM IST – December 20 in India.

PAR vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Bruno Alves

Midfielders – Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie (VC)

Forwards – Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Gervinho

Parma vs Juventus Probable Line-up

Parma probable line-up: Luigi Sepe; Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho

Juventus probable line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

