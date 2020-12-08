Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. Also Read - West Bengal: Students of Class 6 to 9 to be Promoted to Next Class Without Annual Exam

Gajender is the coach and husband of para-athlete Simran, who is training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

"Gajender who is the coach as well as husband of Para-athlete Simran training at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tested positive for the coronavirus," SAI said in a release.

Simran, on the other hand, has tested negative.

“He is asymptomatic and in stable health condition,” the release added.

The couple has been placed in home quarantine.