Para Swimmer Niranjan Mukundan Starts 2024 With 3 Gold, 2 Silver At Reykjavik International Games

Niranjan Mukundan became the first Indian para swimmer to win 100 medals at the international level.

Niranjan Mukundan poses with five medals in Iceland.

New Delhi: Para swimmer Niranjan Mukundan started the New Year on an emphatic note with three gold and two silver medals at the Reykjavik International Games (Icelandic Championships 2024). With this effort, Mukundan became the first Indian para-swimmer to enter cross-100 medals at the international level. His gold medals came in the 400m and 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events and won silver in 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

With Mukundan already clocking ‘B’ qualifying time in three events for the Paris Paralympics, the five medals in Iceland provides the Bangalore lad a perfect momentum in his chase for the ‘A’ qualification cut. Mukundan has three more events left in the next few months (until July) to chase for an ‘A’ qualification cut.

“After narrowly missing out on the medal at the para Asian games last year in October it’s been a tough season and now to bounce back at the start of the year itself is very self-boosting,” the 29-year-old Mukundan told India.com.

“Also to become the first Indian para swimmer to join the 100 medal club is a cherry on top to start the year. With 7 months left for the qualification this has boosted my confidence and I look forward to this year,” he added.

Earlier in April last year, Mukundan broke a 16-year-old Asian record at the Norwegian Swimming Championships. He swam to 1500m freestyle gold in the S7 category and was also adjudged the best male para swimmer. Born with spina bifida, an incomplete formation of the spinal cord, Mukundan braved 19 surgeries on his way to make a name for himself in swimming.

Once told to join swimming as an aqua therapy, Mukundan fell in love with the water sport and eventually making it a profession. At the age of 18, Mukundan won his first international medal. Seven years later, Mukundan emerged as the first-Indian para swimmer to win half century of international medals.

In 2015, Mukundan became the Junior World Champion and became the youngest recipient of the prestigious National Award from the Indian government. Mukundan will next be seen at the National Para Swimming Championship in March before flying to Germany (May) and France (June) for Swimming World Series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.