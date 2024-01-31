Home

Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Set Two National Records, Wins Six Medals At Reykjavik International Games

Indian para swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh clinched six medals and setting two national records at the Reykjavik International Games.

Shams Aalam (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian para swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh emerged victorious on the international stage, clinching a remarkable six medals and setting two national records at the Reykjavik International Games.

At the Reykjavik International Games, Shams shattered expectations by setting new national records in the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke S5 events. His stellar performances in the pool showcased not only his physical prowess but also the indomitable spirit that propelled him to overcome significant obstacles.

Shams Aalam Shaikh’s medal tally at the event included one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, a testament to his exceptional skill and tenacity. His achievements in Iceland add to an already illustrious career that includes representation of India at prestigious events such as the Asian Para Games in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Hailing from Rathos Village in Madhubani District, Bihar, the 24-year-old athlete faced a formidable challenge early in life when a benign tumor in his lower back immobilized his lower half, despite unsuccessful surgeries. Undeterred by the tragedy, Shams, along with his parents, shifted base to Mumbai, where he found solace and purpose in swimming. This journey marked the beginning of an extraordinary saga of determination and triumph over adversity.

In a noteworthy feat in 2017, Shams broke the record for the longest open-sea swimming by a paraplegic, covering an impressive 8km in four hours and four minutes along the shores of Goa.

