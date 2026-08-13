Parade in white uniform, enjoying sweet boxes with friends are CWG 2026 gold-medallist Arundhati Choudhary’s fondest Independence Day memories | EXCLUSIVE

Boxer Arundhati Choudhary from Kota won the gold medal in the women's 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Arundhati Choudhary won gold medal at CWG 2026 in Glasgow. (Photo: IANS)

Independence Day 2026: Arundhati Choudhary was one of seven boxers who came from Commonwealth Games 2026 with a record haul of seven gold medals – the most-ever in the history of the multi-discipline tournament. Arundhati defeated England’s Chantelle Reid 5-0 to clinch her maiden CWG boxing gold medal in the women’s 70kg category earlier this month in Glasgow.

The Kota-born boxer couldn’t have picked a better time for her golden show as India will celebrate their 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. In an exclusive interview with India.com after returning from Glasgow, an excited Arundhati shared her earliest memories of Independence Day.

“The first thing I remember about Independence Day is school mornings at Shreenath Academy School in Kota, where I studied. Getting ready in white uniform, marching in the parade and the flag hoisting every year. After all the cultural programs ended, I enjoyed every sweet box with my friends after these celebrations. They are unforgettable memories,” Arundhati told India.com on Thursday.

70kg Boxing Gold Medallist Arundhati Choudhary opens up on the strong support system behind India’s impressive boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow. A team effort behind every champion.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 #IndianBoxing #ArundhatiChoudhary pic.twitter.com/kWeyk4LUPv — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 12, 2026

Arundhati is a pugilist who doesn’t hail from India’s ‘boxing factory’ in Haryana rather comes for a city better known for IIT coaching – Kota. “People don’t instantly connect Rajasthan to the sport of boxing. Before I won at Commonwealth Games, people didn’t have high hopes from boxers coming from the state. But my gold medal will be huge motivation for the children looking to take up the sport of boxing in the state,” Arundhati said.

The welterweight boxer had won the gold medal at Asian Elite Championships in Ulaanbaatar earlier this year and had come out on top in the World Boxing Cup 2025 in New Delhi last year.

The 23-year-old pugilist can’t think of any sporting memory better than the feeling that she got while collecting her gold medal in Glasgow earlier this month.

“Hearing my national anthem play at the arena at Commonwealth Games 2026 after winning the gold medal is an unmatched feeling. I was standing at the top podium and my flag was rising up behind me. It is a memory which will remain with me for a lifetime,” Arundhati said.

Apart from Arundhati, India’s golden haul in boxing came from Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Arundhati believes that India has the capability of becoming the next sporting powerhouse by the time 100th Independence Day comes around in 20 years. India are aspiring to host the 2036 Olympic Games in the future with the next Commonwealth Games in 2030 scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

“We need strong grassroot infrastructure, especially in small towns. World class coaching as well as sports science techniques are needed and we also need strong support from parents of aspiring sportspersons to treat sports as a serious career. If we can get all of this, there is nothing that can stop India from becoming the next sporting powerhouse,” Arundhati said.