Tokyo: Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal for India in the Men's High Jump T64 with an Asian Record to boot at the Tokyo Paralympic Games here on Friday.

Praveen finished second behind Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain with a best jump of 2.07 as he could not clear 2.10 metres in three attempts. Praveen's silver medal is India's 11th medal at Tokyo 2020, which includes two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards took gold with a final jump of 2.10 metres.

The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar belongs to but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

Kumar had earlier won a silver medal junior para world championship in 2019, his debut year. He is currently ranked world No.3 in T44 classification. He has always trained under national coach Satyapal Singh after coming to know of para-sports while competing in the high jump event for able-bodied athletes as a child.

The ongoing Games are turning out to be India’s best ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Kumar is the second teenager in the Indian contingent after shooter Avani Lekhara to win a medal at the Games. Lekhara had won a gold and is 19 years old.

The track and field events were anticipated to give India a good medal haul and the script is unfolding just as it was expected.

Eight of India’s 11 medals have come from athletics, including one gold in men’s javelin throw through Sumit Antil (F64).

India have so far won five silver medals in the athletics arena along with a bronze.

(With Agency Inputs)