Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after experiencing chest congestion but he is “feeling better” now. Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, is awaiting his test reports after he was admitted to the prestigious medical facility four days back.Also Read - Fascinated by Sachin Tendulkar's Calm Demeanour: Pramod Bhagat Reveals Master Blaster Has Big Influence on Him

“I have been here for four days after feeling chest congestion. I am feeling better now,” Kumar told PTI. “Everyday, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is future course of action) in a day or two,” he added. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat Gets Hero's Welcome in Home State Odisha

The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had competed in the T-42 final despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event. He later said he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition. He jumped 1.83m to win the bronze. Also Read - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Felicitated Triumphant Paralympians, Hopes For Better Show in 2024

“I had my meniscus dislocated (during training). I cried whole night and thought of pulling out of the event. I spoke to my family back home and my father asked me to read Bhagavad Gita and focus on what I can do and not on what I have no control over,” he had said then.

Kumar is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and world silver medallist (2019). The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.