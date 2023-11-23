Home

Paris Olympics 2024: Tickets To Go On Sale From 30th November

Paris Olympics 2024: Tickets To Go On Sale From 30th November

Over 400,000 tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be available for the fans covering multiple sports.

New Delhi: The tickets for the Paris Olympics 2024 will go on sale from 30th November, 2023 and it will be available at the Paris 2024 Official Ticketing website.

“With the ticket sale taking place] just a few weeks before Christmas, this is a unique opportunity to place tickets under your Christmas tree,” said Michael Aloisio, the deputy general director of Paris 2024.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the event will start at a price of €90, which is Rs. 8180.

In this phase of ticket sales, there is no draw this time around.

“Olympic tickets are very rare so it’s important to be ready on 30 November at 10 am CET. The tickets will sell out very quickly,” added Aloïsio. 10 am CET means 2:30 PM IST in the afternoon.

Tickets can be bought at www.tickets.paris2024.org

It has been stated that one-third of the tickets will be available for €50 or less with around two-thirds priced under €100.

Tickets will be available for swimming, football, athletics, judo, tennis and urban sports.

Paris 2024 will see the debut of breaking (also known as breakdancing) as an Olympic event, and it will be the final Olympic Games held during the presidency of IOC President Thomas Bach. The cost of Paris Olympics is around €8.3 billion and the tournament will start from 26th July and it will end on 11th August.

Total of 135 countries will be participating at the Games and the Phryges were unveiled as the mascots of the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

